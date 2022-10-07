Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nylon cord fabric is a tire skeleton fabric woven with strong strands as warp and medium and fine single yarns as weft. The warp threads are closely arranged, and the weft threads are sparsely arranged, like a curtain. Nylon has two types: nylon 6 and nylon 66. Nylon 66 dipped cord fabric is usually used as the skeleton of rubber products such as tires, so that it can withstand huge pressure, impact load and strong vibration. Cord is an important material that affects tire performance and life.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric include KuibyshevAzot, Saba Tire Cord, KORD?RNA Plus, EPM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Weifang Kelida Industrial Fabric, Shenma Industry, Weifang Senyu Group and Bestory Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Aerospace Industry
Industrial Industry
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KuibyshevAzot
Saba Tire Cord
KORD?RNA Plus
EPM
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Weifang Kelida Industrial Fabric
Shenma Industry
Weifang Senyu Group
Bestory Group
Formosa Fiber
Far Eastern Group
Heli Industry Group
Hangzhou Dikai Industrial Fabrics
Shifeng Group
Haiyang Technology
Qingdao Kangwei Chemical Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Companies
4 S
