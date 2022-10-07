Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nylon 66 dipped cord fabric is a tire frame material widely used in the rubber industry. It has excellent properties such as high strength, high temperature resistance, fatigue resistance, and impact resistance. It is especially suitable for bias truck tires, engineering tires, and aviation tires.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 66 Cord Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Nylon 66 Cord Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.5 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon 66 Cord Fabric include KuibyshevAzot, Saba Tire Cord, KORD?RNA Plus, EPM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Weifang Kelida Industrial Fabric, Shenma Industry, Weifang Senyu Group and Bestory Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon 66 Cord Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 0.5 mm
0.5 mm-0.7 mm
Above 0.7mm
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Aerospace Industry
Industrial Industry
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KuibyshevAzot
Saba Tire Cord
KORD?RNA Plus
EPM
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Weifang Kelida Industrial Fabric
Shenma Industry
Weifang Senyu Group
Bestory Group
Formosa Fiber
Far Eastern Group
Heli Industry Group
Hangzhou Dikai Industrial Fabrics
Shifeng Group
Haiyang Technology
Qingdao Kangwei Chemical Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Nylon Dipped Cord Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Post-pandemic Era-Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market Segment Research Report 2022
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications