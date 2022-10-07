Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon 66 dipped cord fabric is a tire frame material widely used in the rubber industry. It has excellent properties such as high strength, high temperature resistance, fatigue resistance, and impact resistance. It is especially suitable for bias truck tires, engineering tires, and aviation tires.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 66 Cord Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Nylon 66 Cord Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 0.5 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon 66 Cord Fabric include KuibyshevAzot, Saba Tire Cord, KORD?RNA Plus, EPM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Weifang Kelida Industrial Fabric, Shenma Industry, Weifang Senyu Group and Bestory Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon 66 Cord Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 0.5 mm

0.5 mm-0.7 mm

Above 0.7mm

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Industrial Industry

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Nylon 66 Cord Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KuibyshevAzot

Saba Tire Cord

KORD?RNA Plus

EPM

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Weifang Kelida Industrial Fabric

Shenma Industry

Weifang Senyu Group

Bestory Group

Formosa Fiber

Far Eastern Group

Heli Industry Group

Hangzhou Dikai Industrial Fabrics

Shifeng Group

Haiyang Technology

Qingdao Kangwei Chemical Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 66 Cord Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

