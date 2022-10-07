3D Glass Substrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass substrate is the main raw material of 3D glass. After cutting, 3D glass is made by fine carving, light hole, polishing, strengthening, silk screen printing, coating, hot bending and other processing. 3D glass has the advantages of being thin, transparent, clean, and anti-fingerprint. It is mainly used in smart phones, wearable devices, smart watches and other Industrys.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Glass Substrate in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pieces)

Global top five 3D Glass Substrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Glass Substrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 0.5 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Glass Substrate include Schott, Corning, AGC, AvanStrate, Asahi, NEG, IRICO, CGC and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Glass Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 0.5 mm

0.5 mm-1.0 mm

Above 1.0 mm

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Smart Wearables

Others

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Glass Substrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Glass Substrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Glass Substrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pieces)

Key companies 3D Glass Substrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schott

Corning

AGC

AvanStrate

Asahi

NEG

IRICO

CGC

LG Chem

Caihong Display Devices

Luoyang Glass

Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology

KMTC

CSG Holding

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Glass Substrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Glass Substrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Glass Substrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Glass Substrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Glass Substrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Glass Substrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Glass Substrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Glass Substrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Glass Substrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Glass Substrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Glass Substrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Glass Substrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Glass Substrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Glass Substrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 3D Glass Substrate Market Siz

