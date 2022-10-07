Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic pipe is a kind of automobile pipeline, mainly including nylon pipe, PVC pipe, etc. Due to the excellent chemical corrosion resistance and wear resistance of plastic pipe, it is mainly used for fuel pipe, oil return pipe, vacuum pipe, air brake pipe, etc. .
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Pipes for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Plastic Pipes for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Pipes for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pipes for Automotive include COLE PARMER, Beswick Engineering, Daburn Electronics & Cable, Carclo Technical Plastics, Altaflo, Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts, Chinaust Group, Foshan Defluor Polymer Materials and Shenzhen Desheng Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Pipes for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon Tube
PVC Tube
Others
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
COLE PARMER
Beswick Engineering
Daburn Electronics & Cable
Carclo Technical Plastics
Altaflo
Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts
Chinaust Group
Foshan Defluor Polymer Materials
Shenzhen Desheng Electric
tongling industrial
Zhejiang Modobacks Technology
Chongqing Sulian Plastic
Tianjin Pengling Group
Yangzhou Huaguang New Material
Zhejiang Tiema Technology
Jiangsu Oulang Automotive Piping System
Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology
Taizhou Changli Resin Tube
Lingyun
Wuhu Tonghe Automobile Pipeline System
Jiangyin Huanyu Rubber & Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Pipes for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Pipes for Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
