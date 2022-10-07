Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic pipe is a kind of automobile pipeline, mainly including nylon pipe, PVC pipe, etc. Due to the excellent chemical corrosion resistance and wear resistance of plastic pipe, it is mainly used for fuel pipe, oil return pipe, vacuum pipe, air brake pipe, etc. .

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Pipes for Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Plastic Pipes for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Pipes for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pipes for Automotive include COLE PARMER, Beswick Engineering, Daburn Electronics & Cable, Carclo Technical Plastics, Altaflo, Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts, Chinaust Group, Foshan Defluor Polymer Materials and Shenzhen Desheng Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Pipes for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon Tube

PVC Tube

Others

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Plastic Pipes for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

COLE PARMER

Beswick Engineering

Daburn Electronics & Cable

Carclo Technical Plastics

Altaflo

Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts

Chinaust Group

Foshan Defluor Polymer Materials

Shenzhen Desheng Electric

tongling industrial

Zhejiang Modobacks Technology

Chongqing Sulian Plastic

Tianjin Pengling Group

Yangzhou Huaguang New Material

Zhejiang Tiema Technology

Jiangsu Oulang Automotive Piping System

Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology

Taizhou Changli Resin Tube

Lingyun

Wuhu Tonghe Automobile Pipeline System

Jiangyin Huanyu Rubber & Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Pipes for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Pipes for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Pipes for Automotive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Pipes for Automotive Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

