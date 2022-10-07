Rubber Hose for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The application of rubber tube in automobile is mainly to connect engine and air filter, engine and radiator system, automobile air conditioning system, etc. As a component of the air intake system, it is close to the engine, so it needs high temperature resistance, oil resistance, corrosion resistance, aging resistance, low temperature resistance, etc. There are many kinds of materials according to different processing techniques, such as NBR nitrile rubber is widely used. Vacuum brake pipe, good oil resistance and high glue content, but relatively poor ozone resistance; EPDM EPDM rubber is used for automobile water pipe series.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Hose for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Rubber Hose for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rubber Hose for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Pressure Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Hose for Automotive include ContiTech division, TI Automotive, Parker, MANULI, Sumitomo Riko, The Yokohama Rubber Company, Beijing Tenglong Tianyuan Rubber & Plastic, Chinaust Group and Shandong Meichen Industrial Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rubber Hose for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Pressure Hose
High Pressure Hose
Oil Resistant Hose
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Rubber Hose for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rubber Hose for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rubber Hose for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rubber Hose for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Rubber Hose for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ContiTech division
TI Automotive
Parker
MANULI
Sumitomo Riko
The Yokohama Rubber Company
Beijing Tenglong Tianyuan Rubber & Plastic
Chinaust Group
Shandong Meichen Industrial Group
Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology
Tianjin Dagang Hose
Lingyun
Wuhu Tonghe Automobile Pipeline System
Nanjing Lide Oriental Rubber & Plastic Technology
Fuzhou Fuquan Rubber
Jiangyin Huanyu Rubber & Plastic
