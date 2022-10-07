Low-E Glass Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low-E glass coatings is a form of coating that offers low emissivity. These are applied onto glass surfaces. Furthermore, these coatings help decrease the heat loss by reflecting infrared energy entering the surface. Low-E glass coatings also help decrease the U value, thereby enhancing energy efficiency of the glass.Based on type, the low-E glass coatings market can be segmented into sputtered and pyrolytic. Pyrolytic is mainly used in the production and formulation of low-E glass coatings due to its inherent chemical and mechanical durability. Sputtered coatings use metals, metal oxides, and metal nitrides. They are a bit softer than pyrolytic types. Pyrolytic low-E glass coatings are highly durable, scratch resistant, and can be used for single-glazed applications. Furthermore, these coatings have higher U values compared to sputtered low-E glass coatings..

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-E Glass Coating in global

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Low-E Glass Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low-E Glass Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sputtered (Soft Coating) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-E Glass Coating include Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, CEVITAL GROUP, China Glass Holding, Ltd, GUARDIAN GLASS LLC and Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low-E Glass Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sputtered (Soft Coating)

Pyrolytic (Hard Coating)

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Automotive

Others

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-E Glass Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-E Glass Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low-E Glass Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Low-E Glass Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cardinal Glass Industries

CEVITAL GROUP

China Glass Holding, Ltd

GUARDIAN GLASS LLC

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A

SCHOTT AG

Sisecam Group

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Vitro, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low-E Glass Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low-E Glass Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low-E Glass Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low-E Glass Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low-E Glass Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low-E Glass Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low-E Glass Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low-E Glass Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low-E Glass Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low-E Glass Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-E Glass Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-E Glass Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-E Glass Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-E Glass Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-E Glass Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

By Type – Global Low-E Glass Coating

