Electroplating Chemistry Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plating chemicals is used in metal and plastic plating treatment. Plating is a surface covering in which a metal is deposited on a conductive surface. Plating has been done for hundreds of years; it is also critical for modern technology. Plating is used to decorate objects, for corrosion inhibition, to improve solder ability, to harden, to improve wear ability, to reduce friction, to improve paint adhesion, to alter conductivity, to improve IR reflectivity, for radiation shielding, and for other purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroplating Chemistry in global, including the following market information:
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Electroplating Chemistry companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electroplating Chemistry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pretreatment Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electroplating Chemistry include Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, Linde AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Sachem Inc., SUMCO Corporation, Showa Denko KK and Hitachi Chemical Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electroplating Chemistry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pretreatment Agent
Electroplating Additive
Post-treatment Agent
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics
Machinery Parts
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electroplating Chemistry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electroplating Chemistry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electroplating Chemistry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Electroplating Chemistry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Wacker Chemie AG
Linde AG
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
Sachem Inc.
SUMCO Corporation
Showa Denko KK
Hitachi Chemical Company Limited
BASF SE
OM Group, Inc.
Praxair, Inc.
Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.
Cabot Microelectronics Corp.
DuPont
Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
Silecs Oy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electroplating Chemistry Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electroplating Chemistry Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electroplating Chemistry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electroplating Chemistry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electroplating Chemistry Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electroplating Chemistry Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electroplating Chemistry Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electroplating Chemistry Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electroplating Chemistry Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electroplating Chemistry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroplating Chemistry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electroplating Chemistry Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroplating Chemistry Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electroplating Chemistry Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroplating Chemistry Companies
4 S
