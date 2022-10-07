Polysulfone Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sulfone Polymers are a family of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by the sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers, which exhibits high temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and different from the other thermoplastic materials due to its high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polysulfone Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Polysulfone Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polysulfone Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polysulfone Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polysulfone Products market was valued at 1199.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1566.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PES Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polysulfone Products include Solvay, BASF, Jiangmen Youju, Sumitomo, Shandong Horan, Foshan Plolima, Shenzhen WOTE Advanced Materials and JUSEP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polysulfone Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polysulfone Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polysulfone Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PES
PSU
PPSU
Global Polysulfone Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polysulfone Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Industry
Food & Consumer Goods
Auto Parts
Electronics and Electrical
Equipment
Others
Global Polysulfone Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polysulfone Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polysulfone Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polysulfone Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polysulfone Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polysulfone Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
BASF
Jiangmen Youju
Sumitomo
Shandong Horan
Foshan Plolima
Shenzhen WOTE Advanced Materials
JUSEP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polysulfone Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polysulfone Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polysulfone Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polysulfone Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polysulfone Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polysulfone Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polysulfone Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polysulfone Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polysulfone Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polysulfone Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polysulfone Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polysulfone Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polysulfone Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polysulfone Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polysulfone Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polysulfone Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
