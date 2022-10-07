Neon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neon is a rare atmospheric gas which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, nontoxic, monatomic and chemically inert. Neon is obtained from liquid air.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neon in global, including the following market information:
Global Neon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Neon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Nm3)
Global top five Neon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neon market was valued at 105.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -29.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
below 5N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neon include Ingas, Cryoin, Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Messer, Hunan KMT, Huate Gas and Sumitomo Seika. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Nm3)
Global Neon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
below 5N
5N
above 5N
Global Neon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Nm3)
Global Neon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
Laser
Fluorescent Light Bulbs
Signage
Others
Global Neon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Nm3)
Global Neon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Nm3)
Key companies Neon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingas
Cryoin
Linde
Air Liquide
Air Products
Messer
Hunan KMT
Huate Gas
Sumitomo Seika
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neon Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Neon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 below 5N
4.1.3 5N
4.1.4 above 5N
4.2 By Type – Global Neon Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Neon Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Global Neon Reven
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Neon Signs Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Helium-neon Laser Film Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Neon Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Semiconductor Grade Neon Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications