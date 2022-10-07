Industrial Radioactive Sources Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Radioactive Sources in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Curie)

Global top five Industrial Radioactive Sources companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Radioactive Sources market was valued at 35 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Co-60 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Radioactive Sources include Nordion, Rosatom, China lsotope & Radiation Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen, Polatom and NTP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Radioactive Sources manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Curie)

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Co-60

Ir-192

Cs-137

Se-75

Others

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Curie)

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Irradiate

Flaw Detection

Others

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Curie)

Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Radioactive Sources revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Radioactive Sources revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Radioactive Sources sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Curie)

Key companies Industrial Radioactive Sources sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nordion

Rosatom

China lsotope & Radiation Corporation

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Polatom

NTP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Radioactive Sources Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Radioactive Sources Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Radioactive Sources Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Radioactive Sources Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Radioactive Sources Compani

