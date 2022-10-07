Chip Epoxy Flux Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flux has the role of removing any dirt on the solder surface, preventing the oxidation of the base metal and improving solderability on the metal surface. An epoxy-based soldering flux is used to solder a flip-chip IC device to a metallic bond site on a substrate material. Epoxy resin has recently been attracting attention as a way to deal with these issues. Flux that uses epoxy resin can maintain its strength thanks to the flux residue, which improves the adhesion of the solder joints, contributing to improved insulation. The report focus on chip epoxy flux market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chip Epoxy Flux in global, including the following market information:
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Chip Epoxy Flux companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chip Epoxy Flux market was valued at 19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chip Epoxy Flux Without Filler Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chip Epoxy Flux include MacDermid, SENJU METAL INDUSTRY, Henkel, Indium Corporation, Yincae and Hojeonable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chip Epoxy Flux manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chip Epoxy Flux Without Filler Type
Chip Epoxy Flux With Filler Type
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Chips
Consumer Electronics Chips
Industrial Equipment Chips
Others
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chip Epoxy Flux revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chip Epoxy Flux revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chip Epoxy Flux sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Chip Epoxy Flux sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MacDermid
SENJU METAL INDUSTRY
Henkel
Indium Corporation
Yincae
Hojeonable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chip Epoxy Flux Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chip Epoxy Flux Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chip Epoxy Flux Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chip Epoxy Flux Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chip Epoxy Flux Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chip Epoxy Flux Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chip Epoxy Flux Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chip Epoxy Flux Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chip Epoxy Flux Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chip Epoxy Flux Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Chip Epoxy Fl
