Oils & Fats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oil is unsaturated higher fatty acid glyceride, fat is saturated higher fatty acid glyceride, both are higher fatty acid glyceride, is an organic matter. Oil is generally liquid at normal temperature and pressure, and most of the oils obtained from plant seeds, such as soybean oil, sunflower oil, etc. Animal fats are solid at room temperature and pressure and are called fats. Oils & Fats are not only one of the main nutrients and main foods for human beings, but also an important industrial raw material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oils & Fats in global, including the following market information:
Global Oils & Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oils & Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Oils & Fats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oils & Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Canola/Rapeseed Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oils & Fats include Namchow, Fuji, Adeka, Wilmar, Cargill, Bunge, COFCO, Lamsoon and Puratos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oils & Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oils & Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Oils & Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Canola/Rapeseed Oil
Palm/Palm Kernel Oil
Soybean Oil
Sunflower Oil
Cottonseed Oil
Coconut Oil
Safflower Oil
Shea Oil
Peanut Oil
Milk Fat
Global Oils & Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Oils & Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Foodservice
Bakery
Personal Care
Plant Based Food
Chocolate & Confectionary
Infant Formula
Dairy
Others
Global Oils & Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Oils & Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oils & Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oils & Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oils & Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Oils & Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Namchow
Fuji
Adeka
Wilmar
Cargill
Bunge
COFCO
Lamsoon
Puratos
Dongli
Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
Excelsior Lipids
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oils & Fats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oils & Fats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oils & Fats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oils & Fats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oils & Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oils & Fats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oils & Fats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oils & Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oils & Fats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oils & Fats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oils & Fats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oils & Fats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oils & Fats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oils & Fats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oils & Fats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oils & Fats Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oils & Fats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Canola/Rapeseed Oil
4.1.3 Palm/Palm Kernel Oil
4.1.4 Soybean Oi
