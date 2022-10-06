Oils & Fats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oil is unsaturated higher fatty acid glyceride, fat is saturated higher fatty acid glyceride, both are higher fatty acid glyceride, is an organic matter. Oil is generally liquid at normal temperature and pressure, and most of the oils obtained from plant seeds, such as soybean oil, sunflower oil, etc. Animal fats are solid at room temperature and pressure and are called fats. Oils & Fats are not only one of the main nutrients and main foods for human beings, but also an important industrial raw material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oils & Fats in global, including the following market information:

Global Oils & Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oils & Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Oils & Fats companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oils & Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Canola/Rapeseed Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oils & Fats include Namchow, Fuji, Adeka, Wilmar, Cargill, Bunge, COFCO, Lamsoon and Puratos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oils & Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oils & Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Oils & Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Canola/Rapeseed Oil

Palm/Palm Kernel Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Coconut Oil

Safflower Oil

Shea Oil

Peanut Oil

Milk Fat

Global Oils & Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Oils & Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foodservice

Bakery

Personal Care

Plant Based Food

Chocolate & Confectionary

Infant Formula

Dairy

Others

Global Oils & Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Oils & Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oils & Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oils & Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oils & Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Oils & Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Namchow

Fuji

Adeka

Wilmar

Cargill

Bunge

COFCO

Lamsoon

Puratos

Dongli

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Excelsior Lipids

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oils & Fats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oils & Fats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oils & Fats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oils & Fats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oils & Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oils & Fats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oils & Fats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oils & Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oils & Fats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oils & Fats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oils & Fats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oils & Fats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oils & Fats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oils & Fats Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oils & Fats Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oils & Fats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oils & Fats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Canola/Rapeseed Oil

4.1.3 Palm/Palm Kernel Oil

4.1.4 Soybean Oi

