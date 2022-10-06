Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Thermoplastic Elastomers are the class of polymers which consist of thermoplastics and elastomeric properties. Thermoplastic elastomers consist of several properties such as high flexibility, slip resistance, electric absorption, ergonomic comfort and soft texture.

In 2020, the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market size was US$ 22250 million and it is expected to reach US$ 24200 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) key players include DuPont, Arkema SA, ExxonMobil, DOW Chemical, etc.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Styrene-based TPE (SBCs) is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Footwear, followed by Automobile, Building and construction, etc.

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) product introduction, recent developments, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefins

1.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

1.2.5 Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Footwear

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Building and Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021



