Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market
In 2020, the global Halogenated Butyl Rubber market size was US$ 4467.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6806.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.
Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Scope and Market Size
Halogenated Butyl Rubber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Halogenated Butyl Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Halogenated butyl rubber is white to light amber bales. It is got from butyl rubber halogenated with chlorine and bromine.
Both chlorinated (chlorobutyl) and brominated (bromobutyl) versions of halobutyl are commercially available. They are mainly used in the tire industry. In addition to tire applications, halogenated butyl rubber's good impermeability, weathering resistance, ozone resistance, vibration dampening, and stability make them good materials for pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hoses, and mechanical goods.
In this report, the volume of halogenated butyl rubber is calculated by chlorinated (chlorobutyl) and brominated (bromobutyl) rubber.
The top three manufacturers, ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, hold about 85% output share. Asian region is one of the major consuming regions of halogenated butyl rubber, accounting for about 39% consumption share.
Segment by Type, the Halogenated Butyl Rubber market is segmented into
Chlorinated Butyl Rubber
Brominated Butyl Rubber
Segment by Application, the Halogenated Butyl Rubber market is segmented into
Tires
Pharmaceutical Stoppers
Vibration-Absorptive Materials
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Share Analysis
Halogenated Butyl Rubber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Halogenated Butyl Rubber product introduction, recent developments, Halogenated Butyl Rubber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ExxonMobil
Lanxess
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Japan Butyl
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
Panjin Heyun Group
Zhejiang Cenway
