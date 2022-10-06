Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market

<img alt="Halogenated Butyl Rubber " src="https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/assets/report-images/haloganetedcagr.png” style=”height:370px; width:752px” />

In 2020, the global Halogenated Butyl Rubber market size was US$ 4467.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6806.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Scope and Market Size

Halogenated Butyl Rubber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Halogenated Butyl Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Halogenated butyl rubber is white to light amber bales. It is got from butyl rubber halogenated with chlorine and bromine.

Both chlorinated (chlorobutyl) and brominated (bromobutyl) versions of halobutyl are commercially available. They are mainly used in the tire industry. In addition to tire applications, halogenated butyl rubber's good impermeability, weathering resistance, ozone resistance, vibration dampening, and stability make them good materials for pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hoses, and mechanical goods.

In this report, the volume of halogenated butyl rubber is calculated by chlorinated (chlorobutyl) and brominated (bromobutyl) rubber.

The top three manufacturers, ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, hold about 85% output share. Asian region is one of the major consuming regions of halogenated butyl rubber, accounting for about 39% consumption share.

Segment by Type, the Halogenated Butyl Rubber market is segmented into

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber

Segment by Application, the Halogenated Butyl Rubber market is segmented into

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-Absorptive Materials

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Share Analysis

Halogenated Butyl Rubber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Halogenated Butyl Rubber product introduction, recent developments, Halogenated Butyl Rubber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Japan Butyl

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Panjin Heyun Group

Zhejiang Cenway

