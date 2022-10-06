Phenolic Tubing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Tubing in global, including the following market information:
Global Phenolic Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phenolic Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Phenolic Tubing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phenolic Tubing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenolic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phenolic Tubing include Norplex-Micarta, Glasforms, Langtec, Current, Public Missiles, Ltd., Plastic-Craft Products, Atlas Fiber, Precision Paper Tube Company and Paramount Tube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phenolic Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phenolic Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phenolic Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phenolic
Paper Reinforced Phenolic
Global Phenolic Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phenolic Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petroleum
Pipeline Transportation
Architecture
Others
Global Phenolic Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phenolic Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phenolic Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phenolic Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phenolic Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Phenolic Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Norplex-Micarta
Glasforms
Langtec
Current
Public Missiles, Ltd.
Plastic-Craft Products
Atlas Fiber
Precision Paper Tube Company
Paramount Tube
Youngman IND.Trade Co.;Ltd
PUBLIC MISSILES LTD.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenolic Tubing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phenolic Tubing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phenolic Tubing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phenolic Tubing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phenolic Tubing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Tubing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenolic Tubing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phenolic Tubing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phenolic Tubing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phenolic Tubing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phenolic Tubing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenolic Tubing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenolic Tubing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Tubing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenolic Tubing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Tubing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Phenolic Tubing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Phenolic
