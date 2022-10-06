Phenolic Tubing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Tubing in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenolic Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenolic Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Phenolic Tubing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenolic Tubing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenolic Tubing include Norplex-Micarta, Glasforms, Langtec, Current, Public Missiles, Ltd., Plastic-Craft Products, Atlas Fiber, Precision Paper Tube Company and Paramount Tube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenolic Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenolic Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phenolic Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic

Paper Reinforced Phenolic

Global Phenolic Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phenolic Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum

Pipeline Transportation

Architecture

Others

Global Phenolic Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phenolic Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenolic Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenolic Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenolic Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Phenolic Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norplex-Micarta

Glasforms

Langtec

Current

Public Missiles, Ltd.

Plastic-Craft Products

Atlas Fiber

Precision Paper Tube Company

Paramount Tube

Youngman IND.Trade Co.;Ltd

