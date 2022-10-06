Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Composite Roof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems include Cool Roof Foam and Coatings, Elite Insulation & PolyPro, Northstar Polymers, Polyset, Carlisle, Spray Foam Coalition, Sealed Air Corp., Aldon Corporation and Con-Tek Machine, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Composite Roof

Modified Asphalt

EPDM (with Cover Plate)

PVC (with Cover Plate)

TPO (with Cover Plate)

Metal

Others

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Roofing

Residential Roof

Others

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cool Roof Foam and Coatings

Elite Insulation & PolyPro

Northstar Polymers

Polyset

Carlisle

Spray Foam Coalition

Sealed Air Corp.

Aldon Corporation

Con-Tek Machine, Inc.

Utah Foam Products

Princeton Case West

Diversified Roofing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

https://www.24marketreports.com/