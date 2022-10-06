Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Composite Roof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems include Cool Roof Foam and Coatings, Elite Insulation & PolyPro, Northstar Polymers, Polyset, Carlisle, Spray Foam Coalition, Sealed Air Corp., Aldon Corporation and Con-Tek Machine, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Composite Roof
Modified Asphalt
EPDM (with Cover Plate)
PVC (with Cover Plate)
TPO (with Cover Plate)
Metal
Others
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Roofing
Residential Roof
Others
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cool Roof Foam and Coatings
Elite Insulation & PolyPro
Northstar Polymers
Polyset
Carlisle
Spray Foam Coalition
Sealed Air Corp.
Aldon Corporation
Con-Tek Machine, Inc.
Utah Foam Products
Princeton Case West
Diversified Roofing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roofing Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)
