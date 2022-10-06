Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Thermoplastic Powder Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Powder Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Thermoplastic Powder Coating market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
PE Powder Coating
Polyvinyl Chloride Coating
Polyamide Coating
Polyphenyl Sulfide Powder Coating
Segment by Application
Road Side Fence and Construction Field Fence
Consumer Goods (Refrigerator Interlayer etc.)
Machine
Chemical Equipment
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Valspar Corporation
RPM International
Masco
Axalta/Dupont
Akzonobel (Rohm and Haas)
TIGER Drylac
Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)
Trimite Powders
Erie Powder Coatings
Nortek Powder Coating
3M
American Powder Coatings
IFS Coatings
Allnex
Vogel Paint
Prismatic Powders
Forrest Technical Coatings
Hentzen Coatings, Whitford
Spraylat
Cardinal Paint
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PE Powder Coating
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Coating
1.2.4 Polyamide Coating
1.2.5 Polyphenyl Sulfide Powder Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Road Side Fence and Construction Field Fence
1.3.3 Consumer Goods (Refrigerator Interlayer etc.)
1.3.4 Machine
1.3.5 Chemical Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Sales
