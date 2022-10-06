Global and China Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Glass Reinforced Polyester
Glass Reinforced Epoxy
Glass Reinforced Vinyl
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Irrigation
Industries
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
ZCL Composites
Amiantit
Graphite India Ltd.
Kemrock Industries Ltd.
Future Pipe
FRP System Ltd.
HOBAS
Hengroup Ltd.
EPP composites
Kolon Industries, Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Glass Reinforced Polyester
1.2.3 Glass Reinforced Epoxy
1.2.4 Glass Reinforced Vinyl
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Irrigation
1.3.4 Industries
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (202
