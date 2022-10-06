Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Fiber Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth include Gurit, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials CO.,LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composite GmbH, Ningguo BST Thermal Products Co.,Ltd, Owens Corning, Selcom Srl, TIP composite Co., Ltd., Vetrotex and Deyang Yaosheng composite materials Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Fiber Glass

Special Fiber Glass

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gurit

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials CO.,LTD.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composite GmbH

Ningguo BST Thermal Products Co.,Ltd

Owens Corning

Selcom Srl

TIP composite Co., Ltd.

Vetrotex

Deyang Yaosheng composite materials Co., Ltd.

JPS Composite Materials

Illstreet Composites

BGF Industries

Hexcel

Atlanta Fiberglass

Porcher

Polotsk

Isola Group

Nittobo

Nippon electric glass

PPG Industries

LANXESS

Nihon Glass Fiber Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

