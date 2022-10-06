Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Fiber Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth include Gurit, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials CO.,LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composite GmbH, Ningguo BST Thermal Products Co.,Ltd, Owens Corning, Selcom Srl, TIP composite Co., Ltd., Vetrotex and Deyang Yaosheng composite materials Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Fiber Glass
Special Fiber Glass
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gurit
Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials CO.,LTD.
Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composite GmbH
Ningguo BST Thermal Products Co.,Ltd
Owens Corning
Selcom Srl
TIP composite Co., Ltd.
Vetrotex
Deyang Yaosheng composite materials Co., Ltd.
JPS Composite Materials
Illstreet Composites
BGF Industries
Hexcel
Atlanta Fiberglass
Porcher
Polotsk
Isola Group
Nittobo
Nippon electric glass
PPG Industries
LANXESS
Nihon Glass Fiber Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Cloth Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
