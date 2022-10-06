Photonic Band-gap Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Photonic band-gap (PBGs) materials or photonic crystals (PhCs) are materials with a periodic dielectric profile, which can prevent light of certain frequencies or wavelengths from propagating in one, two or any number of polarisation directions within the materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Photonic Band-gap Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Photonic Band-gap Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Photonic Band-gap Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-D Photonic Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photonic Band-gap Material include NKT Photonics, IPG Photonics, Opalux, Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric, DK Photonics, GLOphotonics SAS, Photonic Lattice and Photeon Technologies GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Photonic Band-gap Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-D Photonic Crystals
2-D Photonic Crystals
3-D Photonic Crystals
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Optical Fiber
LED
Image Sensor
Solar and PV Cell
Laser
Discrete and Integrated Optical Component
Others
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Photonic Band-gap Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Photonic Band-gap Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Photonic Band-gap Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Photonic Band-gap Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NKT Photonics
IPG Photonics
Opalux
Corning Incorporated
Furukawa Electric
DK Photonics
GLOphotonics SAS
Photonic Lattice
Photeon Technologies GmbH
NeoPhotonics
Agilent Technologies
Ion Optics
Luminus Devices
NEC Corporation
Epistar
MicroContinuum
Omniguide
Lightwave Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photonic Band-gap Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photonic Band-gap Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photonic Band-gap Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Photonic Band-gap Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photonic Band-gap Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Photonic Band-gap Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photonic Band-gap Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photonic Band-gap Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photonic
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications