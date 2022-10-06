Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerant gases are considered the 3rd generation of fluorinated refrigerant gases (GF). They were developed to be the more environmentally friendly definitive alternative to CFC and HCFC, since their ozone depletion potential (ODP) is zero. HFCs are compounds formed from hydrogen, fluoride and carbon atoms. Since they do not contain chlorine, they are not considered ozone depleting substances (ODS).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

R-32 Refrigerant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant include Orbia, Zhejiang Juhua, Chemours, Arkema, Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical, Daikin, Honeywell, Dongyue Group and Sinochem Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

R-32 Refrigerant

R-134a Refrigerant

R-410A Refrigerant

R-125 Refrigerant

Other

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orbia

Zhejiang Juhua

Chemours

Arkema

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

Daikin

Honeywell

Dongyue Group

Sinochem Group

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Linde

Gas Servei

