China Building and Construction Plastics Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building and Construction Plastics in China, including the following market information:

China Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Building and Construction Plastics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five Building and Construction Plastics companies in 2020 (%)

The global Building and Construction Plastics market size is expected to growth from US$ 97010 million in 2020 to US$ 139260 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Building and Construction Plastics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Building and Construction Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Building and Construction Plastics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Building and Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Thermoplastics

Thermosetting Plastics

China Building and Construction Plastics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Building and Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building and Construction Plastics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building and Construction Plastics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Building and Construction Plastics sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Building and Construction Plastics sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

BASF

Borealis

DSM

Solvay

Arkema

PetroChina

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Dragon Building Products

Sinomach General

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building and Construction Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Building and Construction Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Building and Construction Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 China Building and Construction Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Building and Construction Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Building and Construction Plastics Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building and Construction Plastics Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Building and Construction Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Building and Construction Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Building and Construction Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 China Building and Construction Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building and Construction Plastics Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Building and Construction Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building and Construction Plastics Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Building and Construction Plastics Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Ti

