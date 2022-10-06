China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) in China, including the following market information:

China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

China top five Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size is expected to growth from US$ 15790 million in 2020 to US$ 32810 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Sports Goods

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Civil Engineering

Marine

Electronic & Electric Parts

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Mitsubishi Materials

Teijin

SGL Group

Solvay

Hexcel

DowAksa

SABIC

Ensinger

Weihai Guangwei Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Overall Market Size

2.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales by Companies

3.5 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (C

