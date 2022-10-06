Paper Preservative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paper Preservatives also called paper biocides are the synthetic concoctions used to slaughter undesirable smaller scale creatures to anticipate and control any undesirable microbial development from destructive microorganism

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Preservative in global, including the following market information:

Global Paper Preservative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paper Preservative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Paper Preservative companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper Preservative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thione Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper Preservative include Finor Piplaj Chemical Ltd., Dadia Chemical Industries, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Sharon Laboratories, Sai Supreme Chemicals, Gayathri Chemicals, Ramdev Chemicals and Mani Agro Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper Preservative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper Preservative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paper Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thione

Glutaraldehyde

Bronopol

1,2-benzisothiazol-3-one

Others

Global Paper Preservative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paper Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Currency Printing paper

Toiletries Paper

Newspaper

Others

Global Paper Preservative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paper Preservative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper Preservative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper Preservative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paper Preservative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Paper Preservative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Finor Piplaj Chemical Ltd.

Dadia Chemical Industries

BASF

DOW Chemicals

Sharon Laboratories

Sai Supreme Chemicals

Gayathri Chemicals

Ramdev Chemicals

Mani Agro Chemicals

Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals

Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

Shanghai Rich Chemicals

Fujian Shaowu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paper Preservative Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paper Preservative Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paper Preservative Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paper Preservative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paper Preservative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paper Preservative Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paper Preservative Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paper Preservative Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paper Preservative Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paper Preservative Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paper Preservative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Preservative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Preservative Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Preservative Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Preservative Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Preservative Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paper Preservative Market Siz

