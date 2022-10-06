Paper Preservative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper Preservatives also called paper biocides are the synthetic concoctions used to slaughter undesirable smaller scale creatures to anticipate and control any undesirable microbial development from destructive microorganism
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Preservative in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Preservative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper Preservative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Paper Preservative companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Preservative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thione Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Preservative include Finor Piplaj Chemical Ltd., Dadia Chemical Industries, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Sharon Laboratories, Sai Supreme Chemicals, Gayathri Chemicals, Ramdev Chemicals and Mani Agro Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Preservative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Preservative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Paper Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thione
Glutaraldehyde
Bronopol
1,2-benzisothiazol-3-one
Others
Global Paper Preservative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Paper Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Currency Printing paper
Toiletries Paper
Newspaper
Others
Global Paper Preservative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Paper Preservative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Preservative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Preservative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper Preservative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Paper Preservative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Finor Piplaj Chemical Ltd.
Dadia Chemical Industries
BASF
DOW Chemicals
Sharon Laboratories
Sai Supreme Chemicals
Gayathri Chemicals
Ramdev Chemicals
Mani Agro Chemicals
Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals
Wuhan Fortuna Chemical
Shanghai Rich Chemicals
Fujian Shaowu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Preservative Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Preservative Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Preservative Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Preservative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Preservative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Preservative Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Preservative Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Preservative Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Preservative Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Preservative Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Preservative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Preservative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Preservative Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Preservative Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Preservative Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Preservative Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paper Preservative Market Siz
