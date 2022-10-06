Global and United States Medicated Confectionery Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Medicated Confectionery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medicated Confectionery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Medicated Confectionery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Hard Boiled Candies or Lozenges
Medicated Gums and Chewing Gums
Other
Segment by Application
Hospital
Medicine Retail
Health Products Store
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Nestle
Perfetti Van Melle
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Mondelez International
Reckitt Benckiser
Ricola
Procter & Gamble
Hershey's
Meda Pharmaceuticals
Ernest Jackson
Pedimont Candy Company
UHA Mikakuto
Universal Robina
Jakemans
Herbion International
HEXOS
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medicated Confectionery Product Introduction
1.2 Global Medicated Confectionery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Medicated Confectionery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Medicated Confectionery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Medicated Confectionery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Medicated Confectionery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Medicated Confectionery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Medicated Confectionery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medicated Confectionery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medicated Confectionery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Medicated Confectionery Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Medicated Confectionery Industry Trends
1.5.2 Medicated Confectionery Market Drivers
1.5.3 Medicated Confectionery Market Challenges
1.5.4 Medicated Confectionery Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Medicated Confectionery Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Hard Boiled Candies or Lozenges
2.1.2 Medicated Gums and Chewing Gums
2.1.3 Other
2.2 Global Medicated Confectionery Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Medicated C
