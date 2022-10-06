Global and Japan Sponge Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Sponge Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sponge Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Sponge Rubber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Closed-cell Rubber
Open-cell Rubber
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Building & Construction
Aerospace Industry
Medical Industry
Daily Necessities
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
RubberMill
GCP Industrial Products
American National Rubber
Kirkhill Manufacturing Company (KMC)
Martin's Rubber
Colonial DPP
SJG International
Griswold
Elasto Proxy
Stockwell Elastomerics
CGR Products
Saint-Gobain
Mosites Rubber Company
EMKA GROUP
Zeon Corporation
Fostek
Monmouth Rubber & Plastics
OHJI RUBBER & CHEMICALS CO., LTD.
Foamty Corp.
Changzhou Tiansheng
Sansheng industry
Quanzhou NingShun
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sponge Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sponge Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Closed-cell Rubber
1.2.3 Open-cell Rubber
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sponge Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Aerospace Industry
1.3.5 Medical Industry
1.3.6 Daily Necessities
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sponge Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sponge Rubber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Sponge Rubber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Sponge Rubber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Sponge Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Sponge Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Sponge Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Sponge Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Sponge Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Sponge Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Sponge Rubber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sponge Rubber Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Sponge Rubbe
