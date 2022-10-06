Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon fiber can be divided into aerospace grade and industrial grade, also known as small tow and large tow. Aerospace grade carbon fiber is mainly 1K, 3K and 6K in the initial stage, and gradually develops into 12K and 24K

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Wire 1K Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber include TORAY, Mitsubishi Chemical, Teijin Limited, Hexcel, DowAksa, Formosa, Hexcel, TAEKWANG and HYOSUNG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market, by Carbon Wire, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Carbon Wire, 2021 (%)

Carbon Wire 1K

Carbon Wire 3K

Carbon Wire 6K

Carbon Wire 12K

Carbon Wire 24K

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

National Defense Industry

Sports Leisure Product

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TORAY

Mitsubishi Chemical

Teijin Limited

Hexcel

DowAksa

Formosa

Hexcel

TAEKWANG

HYOSUNG

Weihai Guangwei Composites

Jiangsu Hengshen

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Henan Yongmei Carbon Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Carbon Wire

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List

