Lasmiditan Succinate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lamiditan succinate, also known as lamitetan perate, is an oral prescription drug for the acute treatment of migraine in adults with or without aura
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lasmiditan Succinate in global, including the following market information:
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Lasmiditan Succinate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lasmiditan Succinate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity ?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lasmiditan Succinate include Molnova, Excenen Pharmatech, Hubei Gedian Humanwell Pharma, Nantong HI-FUTURE Biology, ShiJiaZhuang Chirals Chemical and Shenzhen Shengda Pharma Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lasmiditan Succinate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
Purity ?98%
Purity ?99%
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablet
Oral Liquid
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lasmiditan Succinate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lasmiditan Succinate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lasmiditan Succinate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Lasmiditan Succinate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Molnova
Excenen Pharmatech
Hubei Gedian Humanwell Pharma
Nantong HI-FUTURE Biology
ShiJiaZhuang Chirals Chemical
Shenzhen Shengda Pharma Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lasmiditan Succinate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lasmiditan Succinate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lasmiditan Succinate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lasmiditan Succinate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lasmiditan Succinate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lasmiditan Succinate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lasmiditan Succinate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lasmiditan Succinate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lasmiditan Succinate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Purity –
