Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogen Flame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule include RTP, LG Chem, Hanwha Total, Kingfa, Silver, Polyrocks, Julong, Waylam and Keyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Halogen Flame

Halogen Free Flame

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RTP

LG Chem

Hanwha Total

Kingfa

Silver

Polyrocks

Julong

Waylam

Keyuan

Hechang Polymeric

Sunny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Polypropylene Granule Pl

