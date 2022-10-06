Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is a carbohydrate, which is made out of a short chain of fructose molecules. Fructooligosaccharides is added to many processed foods, mainly as a prebiotic or fiber supplement but also as a sweetener. It is also classed as an oligosaccharide; oligo meaning few and saccharide, sugar. Fructooligosaccharides are also sometimes called oligofructose. Often the term is abbreviated to the letters FOS.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide include Meiji, Beneo-Orafti, Sensus, QHT, Cosucra, Baolingbao Biology, BMI, Bailong and Ingredion. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Solid

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Baby Nutrition Products

Health Products

Others

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meiji

Beneo-Orafti

Sensus

QHT

Cosucra

Baolingbao Biology

BMI

Bailong

Ingredion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Fructooligosaccharide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade

