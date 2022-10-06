Industrial Garnet Stone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Garnet Stone is a good abrasive, and a common replacement for silica sand in sand blasting. As an abrasive garnet can be broadly divided in two categories; blasting grade and water jet grade.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Garnet Stone in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Industrial Garnet Stone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Garnet Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Almandine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Garnet Stone include GMA Garnet, Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company, Barton International, Opta Minerals, V.V. Mineral, Industrial Mineral Company, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Zircon Mineral Company and Trimex Sands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Garnet Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Almandine

Pyrope

Others

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Jet Cutting

Abrasive Blasting

Water Filtration

Abrasive Powders

Others

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GMA Garnet

Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company

Barton International

Opta Minerals

V.V. Mineral

Industrial Mineral Company

Indian Rare Earths Limited

Zircon Mineral Company

Trimex Sands

Dev International

Transworld Garnet

Rizhao Garnet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Garnet Stone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Garnet Stone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Garnet Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Garnet Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Garnet Stone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Garnet Stone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Garnet Stone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Garnet Stone Companies

4 Sights by Product

