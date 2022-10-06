Industrial Garnet Stone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Garnet Stone is a good abrasive, and a common replacement for silica sand in sand blasting. As an abrasive garnet can be broadly divided in two categories; blasting grade and water jet grade.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Garnet Stone in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Industrial Garnet Stone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Garnet Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Almandine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Garnet Stone include GMA Garnet, Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company, Barton International, Opta Minerals, V.V. Mineral, Industrial Mineral Company, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Zircon Mineral Company and Trimex Sands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Garnet Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Almandine
Pyrope
Others
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Jet Cutting
Abrasive Blasting
Water Filtration
Abrasive Powders
Others
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Industrial Garnet Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GMA Garnet
Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company
Barton International
Opta Minerals
V.V. Mineral
Industrial Mineral Company
Indian Rare Earths Limited
Zircon Mineral Company
Trimex Sands
Dev International
Transworld Garnet
Rizhao Garnet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Garnet Stone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Garnet Stone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Garnet Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Garnet Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Garnet Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Garnet Stone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Garnet Stone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Garnet Stone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Garnet Stone Companies
4 Sights by Product
