Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chopped Fiber Glass Mat in global, including the following market information:
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Chopped Fiber Glass Mat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C-Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chopped Fiber Glass Mat include Nitto Boseki, Masterplast, Adfors (Saint-Gobain), Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass, HACOTECH GmbH, XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre, Valmiera Glass, Grand Fiberglass and Textile Technologies Europe Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chopped Fiber Glass Mat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
C-Glass
HR-Glass
SiO2-Glass
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Insulation Jacket Filler
High Temperature Gasket Seals
Exhaust and Hot Pipe Insulation
Others
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nitto Boseki
Masterplast
Adfors (Saint-Gobain)
Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass
HACOTECH GmbH
XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre
Valmiera Glass
Grand Fiberglass
Textile Technologies Europe Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications