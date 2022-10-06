Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chopped Fiber Glass Mat in global, including the following market information:

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Chopped Fiber Glass Mat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C-Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chopped Fiber Glass Mat include Nitto Boseki, Masterplast, Adfors (Saint-Gobain), Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass, HACOTECH GmbH, XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre, Valmiera Glass, Grand Fiberglass and Textile Technologies Europe Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chopped Fiber Glass Mat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C-Glass

HR-Glass

SiO2-Glass

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Insulation Jacket Filler

High Temperature Gasket Seals

Exhaust and Hot Pipe Insulation

Others

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Chopped Fiber Glass Mat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nitto Boseki

Masterplast

Adfors (Saint-Gobain)

Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass

HACOTECH GmbH

XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre

Valmiera Glass

Grand Fiberglass

Textile Technologies Europe Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chopped Fiber Glass Mat Companies

4 Sights by Product

