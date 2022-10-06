Uncategorized

Global and United States Herbal Beverages Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Herbal Beverages market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Herbal Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Herbal Beverages market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Herbal Tea

Energy and Sports Drink

Healthcare Drink

Other

Segment by Application

Normal Drinking

Functional Drinking

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Unilever Group

Suntory

Danone

Dr Pepper Snapple

Red Bull

Asahi Soft Drinks

Kirin

Otsuka Holdings

Ting Hsin International Group

Jiaduobao Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Uni-President Enterprises

Nongfu Spring

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Herbal Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Global Herbal Beverages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Herbal Beverages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Herbal Beverages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Herbal Beverages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Herbal Beverages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Herbal Beverages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Herbal Beverages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Herbal Beverages in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Herbal Beverages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Herbal Beverages Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Herbal Beverages Industry Trends
1.5.2 Herbal Beverages Market Drivers
1.5.3 Herbal Beverages Market Challenges
1.5.4 Herbal Beverages Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Herbal Beverages Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Herbal Tea
2.1.2 Energy and Sports Drink
2.1.3 Healthcare Drink
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Herbal Beverages Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Herbal Beverages Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Herbal Beverages Sales in Volume, by Type (2

 

