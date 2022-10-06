Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Utility Agricultural Adjuvants in global, including the following market information:
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Utility Agricultural Adjuvants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compatibility Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Utility Agricultural Adjuvants include Corteva Agriscience, Evonik Industries, Croda International, Nufarm, Solvay, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG and Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Utility Agricultural Adjuvants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Compatibility Agents
Buffers/Acidifiers
Antifoam Agents
Water Conditioners
Anti-drift Agents
Other Utility Adjuvants
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
Other Applications
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Utility Agricultural Adjuvants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Utility Agricultural Adjuvants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Utility Agricultural Adjuvants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Utility Agricultural Adjuvants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corteva Agriscience
Evonik Industries
Croda International
Nufarm
Solvay
BASF SE
Huntsman Corporation
Clariant AG
Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC
Stepan Company
Adjuvant Plus Inc.
Wilbur-Ellis Company
Brandt, INC.
Plant Health Technologies
Innvictis Crop Care LLC
Miller Chemical And Fertilizer, LLC
Precision Laboratories, LLC
CHS Inc.
Winfield United
KaloInc.
Nouryon
Interagro Ltd.
Lamberti S.P.A
Garrco Products, Inc.
Drexel Chemical Company
Loveland Products Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utility Agricultural Adjuvants Compani
