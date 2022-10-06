Mica Flakes and Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mica Flakes and Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Mica Flakes and Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mica Flakes and Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mica Flakes and Powder include Imerys Minerals, The Earth Pigments Company, Reade International, MATSUO SANGYO, Yamaguchi, Daruka International, Vinayaka Microns, Earth Pigments Company, LLC and Boud Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mica Flakes and Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural
Artificial
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Cosmetics
Construction
Other
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mica Flakes and Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mica Flakes and Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mica Flakes and Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Mica Flakes and Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Imerys Minerals
The Earth Pigments Company
Reade International
MATSUO SANGYO
Yamaguchi
Daruka International
Vinayaka Microns
Earth Pigments Company, LLC
Boud Minerals
Asheville Mica Company
Sitaram Group
Kremer Pigmente
OKABE MICA
Sakti Mica
Ruby Mica
Makhan Lal Sangai
M. P. MICA ENTERPRISES PVT. Ltd.
Abheek Hi-Tech Enterprises Pvt.
Pamica
Elmelin
AXIM MICA
Cogebi
Kaxite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mica Flakes and Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mica Flakes and Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mica Flakes and Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mica Flakes and Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mica Flakes and Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mica Flakes and Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mica Flakes and Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mica Flakes and Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mica Flakes and Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
