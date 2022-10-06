Uncategorized

Biobased Paints and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore13 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biobased Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

 

Global top five Biobased Paints and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Biobased Paints and Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkyd Biobased Paints and Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biobased Paints and Coatings include DuPont Tate & Lyle, LLC, Lixea, LOTTE Chemical Corporation, Ingevity, Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd., Itaconix, Cellugy, BASF SE and Archroma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biobased Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkyd Biobased Paints and Coatings

Polyurethane Biobased Paints and Coatings

Acrylic Biobased Paints and Coatings

Bio-PLA Biobased Paints and Coatings

PHA Biobased Paints and Coatings

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Transportation Industry

Light Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biobased Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biobased Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biobased Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Biobased Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont Tate & Lyle, LLC

Lixea

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Ingevity

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Itaconix

Cellugy

BASF SE

Archroma

Cargill Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kane Biotech, INc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BYK-Chemie GmbH

DKS Co. Ltd.

Green Lizard Technologies Ltd

AVA Biochem AG

Celanese Corporation

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Biome Bioplastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biobased Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biobased Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biobased Paints and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biobased Paints and Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore13 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Rose Wax Market Size, Share, and Forecast to 2028

July 8, 2022

Global Pomegranate Market 2021 by Types, Applications & Top Key Players – RW Knudsen Family, Jia Neng Da, Saide, Minute Maid, Arvee

December 16, 2021

Global and Chinese Wireless Broadband Industry, 2018 Market Research Report

July 11, 2022

Nano Positioning Systems Market 2028: Aerotech Inc., attocube systems AG,  Cedrat Technologies,  Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC, Mad City Labs, Inc., nPoint,  OWIS GmbH, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG, Piezosystem Jena GmbH, Prior Scientific Instruments

December 14, 2021
Back to top button