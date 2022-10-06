Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antifouling Paint and Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Antifouling Paint and Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antifouling Paint and Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antifouling Paint and Coating include Akzo Nobel N.V., Hempel A/S, BASF SE, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun and Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antifouling Paint and Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard Paint
Soft Paint
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ship Industry
Transportation Industry
Mineral Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Others
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Hempel A/S
BASF SE
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Jotun
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antifouling Paint and Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antifouling Paint and Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antifouling Paint and Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antifouling Paint and Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antifouling Paint and Coating Companies
3.8
