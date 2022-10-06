Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antifouling Paint and Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Antifouling Paint and Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antifouling Paint and Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hard Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antifouling Paint and Coating include Akzo Nobel N.V., Hempel A/S, BASF SE, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun and Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antifouling Paint and Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hard Paint

Soft Paint

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ship Industry

Transportation Industry

Mineral Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Antifouling Paint and Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Hempel A/S

BASF SE

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antifouling Paint and Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antifouling Paint and Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antifouling Paint and Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antifouling Paint and Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antifouling Paint and Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antifouling Paint and Coating Companies

3.8

