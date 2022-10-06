Global and Japan Plastic Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Plastic Recycling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Plastic Recycling market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging & Consumer Goods
Construction
Textile Fiber / Clothing
Landscaping/Street Furniture
Other Uses
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Clear Path Recycling
Clean Tech Incorporated
Mohawk Industries Incorporated
CarbonLite Industries
Envision Plastics Industries
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
Evergreen Plastics
PolyQuest
Phoenix Technologies
Verdeco Recycling
Custom Polymers
KW Plastics
Extrupet
Greentech
Veolia Polymers
Hahn Plastics
PLASgran
APR2 Plast
Luxus
Viridor
Centriforce
Visy
Kyoei Industry
Wellpine Plastic Industical
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
Intco
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 LDPE
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging & Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Textile Fiber / Clothing
1.3.5 Landscaping/Street Furniture
1.3.6 Other Uses
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastic Recycling, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plastic Recycling Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastic Recycling Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Plastic Recycling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Plastic Recycling Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Recycling
