Global and United States Ginseng Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Ginseng market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ginseng market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Ginseng market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Korean Ginseng
American Ginseng
Brazilian Ginseng
Siberian Ginseng
Indian Ginseng
China Ginseng
Segment by Application
Pharma & Healthcare
Cosmetic & Skin Care
Food Additives
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
KGEC
Korea Ginseng Corp
HiYoU
The Boots Company
Starwest Botanicals
RFI Ingredients
Elemis
Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial
Great Mountain Ginseng
Hain Celestial
BAYLIS & HARDING
Amway
Ethical Naturals
Glanbia
Kefiplant
Naka Focus
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ginseng Product Introduction
1.2 Global Ginseng Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Ginseng Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Ginseng Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Ginseng Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Ginseng Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Ginseng Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Ginseng Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ginseng in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ginseng Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Ginseng Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Ginseng Industry Trends
1.5.2 Ginseng Market Drivers
1.5.3 Ginseng Market Challenges
1.5.4 Ginseng Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Ginseng Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Korean Ginseng
2.1.2 American Ginseng
2.1.3 Brazilian Ginseng
2.1.4 Siberian Ginseng
2.1.5 Indian Ginseng
2.1.6 China Ginseng
2.2 Global Ginseng Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Ginseng Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Ginseng Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Ginseng Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
