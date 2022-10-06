Benzene-Petrochemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzene-Petrochemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Benzene-Petrochemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Benzene-Petrochemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylbenzene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benzene-Petrochemicals include Borealis AG, IBN Rushd, INEOS, BASF SE, LG Chem, Angarsk Petrochemical, JX Holdings, Atyrau Oil & Gas and Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Benzene-Petrochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethylbenzene
Cumene
Cyclohexane
Nitrobenzene
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Resin
Synthetic Fiber
Rubber
Others
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Benzene-Petrochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Benzene-Petrochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Benzene-Petrochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Benzene-Petrochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Borealis AG
IBN Rushd
INEOS
BASF SE
LG Chem
Angarsk Petrochemical
JX Holdings
Atyrau Oil & Gas
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Azerkhimija
GS Caltex Corporation
Bp Plc.
Braskem
Deza, A.S
Eastman Chemical Company
Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG
Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company
Flint Hills Resources
Gadiv Petrochemical Industries
JSC Mozyr Oil Refinery
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
Kian Petrochemical Company
Kuwait Aromatics Co.
China National Petroleum Corporation
China Petrochemical Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
CPC Corporation Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benzene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzene-Petrochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzene-Petrochemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benzene-Petrochemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzene-Petrochemicals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Benzene-free Anhydrous Industrial Ethyl Alcohol Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Ethyl Benzene Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Benzene Gas Detector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulphonate ?SDBS? Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications