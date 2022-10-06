Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene-Petrochemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-ethylenepetrochemicals-forecast-2022-2028-424

Global top five Ethylene-Petrochemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene-Petrochemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene-Petrochemicals include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical, LG Chem, National Iranian Petrochemical and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene-Petrochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene

Ethylene oxide

Ethylene benzene

Ethylene dichloride

Vinyl Acetate

Alpha Olefins

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging Industry

Automobile Industry

Achitechive

Fertilizer Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

BASF SE

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

INEOS

Mitsubishi Chemical

LG Chem

National Iranian Petrochemical

Clariant

Dow Chemical

Showa Denko

AkzoNobel

Borealis

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Equistar Chemicals

Huntsman Corporation

Lonza Group

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals

Nova Chemicals

Sasol

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

The National Petrochemical Company

Tosoh

Total S.A.

China Petrochemical Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-ethylenepetrochemicals-forecast-2022-2028-424

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene-Petrochemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-ethylenepetrochemicals-forecast-2022-2028-424

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global and United States Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Copolymer (EBA) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States Ethylene Thiourea (ETU) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether(Cas 111-76-2) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications