Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene-Petrochemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ethylene-Petrochemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethylene-Petrochemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylene-Petrochemicals include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical, LG Chem, National Iranian Petrochemical and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylene-Petrochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Ethylene oxide
Ethylene benzene
Ethylene dichloride
Vinyl Acetate
Alpha Olefins
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging Industry
Automobile Industry
Achitechive
Fertilizer Industry
Textile Industry
Others
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ethylene-Petrochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
BASF SE
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
INEOS
Mitsubishi Chemical
LG Chem
National Iranian Petrochemical
Clariant
Dow Chemical
Showa Denko
AkzoNobel
Borealis
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Equistar Chemicals
Huntsman Corporation
Lonza Group
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Mitsui Chemicals
Nova Chemicals
Sasol
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
The National Petrochemical Company
Tosoh
Total S.A.
China Petrochemical Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene-Petrochemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Companies
4 Sights by Product
