Propylene-Petrochemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene-Petrochemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Propylene-Petrochemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene-Petrochemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homopolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene-Petrochemicals include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical, LG Chem, National Iranian Petrochemical and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene-Petrochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homopolymer

Copolymer

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging Industry

Automobile Industry

Achitechive

Textile Industry

Others

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene-Petrochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene-Petrochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene-Petrochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Propylene-Petrochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

BASF SE

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

INEOS

Mitsubishi Chemical

LG Chem

National Iranian Petrochemical

Clariant

Dow Chemical

Showa Denko

AkzoNobel

Borealis

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Equistar Chemicals

Huntsman Corporation

Lonza Group

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals

Nova Chemicals

Sasol

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

The National Petrochemical Company

Tosoh

Total S.A.

China Petrochemical Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene-Petrochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene-Petrochemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene-Petrochemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene-Petrochemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene-Petrochemicals Companies

4 S

