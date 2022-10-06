GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biologically Active Substances Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient include BASF SE, DowDuPont, Clariant AG, CP Kelco, MakingCosmetics Inc., SEPPIC, DSM, Eastman Chemical Company and Cargill, Incorporated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biologically Active Substances

Emollient

Emulsifier

Sensory Enhancer

Texture Agent

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Makeup

Perfume

Hair Care Products

Nail Care

Skin Care Products

Others

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies GMO-free Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Clariant AG

CP Kelco

MakingCosmetics Inc.

SEPPIC

DSM

Eastman Chemical Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gattefoss? SAS

Givaudan SA

Huntsman International LLC.

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Sonneborn LLC

