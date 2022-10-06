iPSC Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Induced pluripotent stem cells (also known as iPS cells or iPSCs) hold great promise in the field of regenerative medicine. Because they are not only similar to endogenous pluripotent stem cells with the capability of self-renewal and differentiation but also able to be generated from multiple cell types in the body (such as fibroblast and blood cells). Therefore, iPSCs are an invaluable resource for drug discovery, cell therapy, and basic research.
This report contains market size and forecasts of iPSC Kit in Global, including the following market information:
Global iPSC Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global iPSC Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adenovirus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of iPSC Kit include Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Redflex Holdings and Verra Mobility Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the iPSC Kit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global iPSC Kit Market, by Synthesis Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global iPSC Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Synthesis Method, 2021 (%)
Adenovirus
Sendai Virus
PiggyBac System
Minicircle Vector
Episomal Vector
Others
Global iPSC Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global iPSC Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic Research
Drug Development and Discovery
Toxicity Screening
Regenerative Medicine
Others
Global iPSC Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global iPSC Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies iPSC Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies iPSC Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jenoptik AG
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Redflex Holdings
Verra Mobility Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 iPSC Kit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Synthesis Method
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global iPSC Kit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global iPSC Kit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global iPSC Kit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global iPSC Kit Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top iPSC Kit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global iPSC Kit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global iPSC Kit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 iPSC Kit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies iPSC Kit Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 iPSC Kit Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 iPSC Kit Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 iPSC Kit Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Synthesis Method – Global iPSC Kit Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Adenovirus
4.1.3 Sendai Virus
4.1.4 PiggyBac System
