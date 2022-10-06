Global and United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Animal-based Food Amino Acid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal-based Food Amino Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Animal-based Food Amino Acid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Glutamic acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Others

Segment by Application

Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements

Infant formula

Food fortification

Convenience foods

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Ajinomoto Inc. (Japan)

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan)

Sigma-Aldrich, Co. LLC (US)

Prinova Group LLC (US)

Daesang Corporation (Korea)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Global Animal-based Food Amino Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Animal-based Food Amino Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Animal-based Food Amino Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glutamic acid

2.1.2 Lysine

2.1.3 Tryptophan

2.1.4 Methionine

2.1.5 Phenylalan

