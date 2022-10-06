Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growing number of companion animals, adoption of dog insurance policies, initiatives by key market players, and a growing number of veterinary orthopedic surgeries are some of the key drivers of this market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics in global, including the following market information:

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Orthotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics include OrthoPets LLC., Animal Ortho Care, Handicapped Pets, My Pet's Brace, K-9 Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Petsthetics, Doggon Wheels and Best Friend Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Orthotics

Prosthetics

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Canine

Feline

Others

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OrthoPets LLC.

Animal Ortho Care

Handicapped Pets

My Pet's Brace

K-9 Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Petsthetics

Doggon Wheels

Best Friend Mobility

Movora

Bionic Pets

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Prosthetics and Orthotics Players in Globa

