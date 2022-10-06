De-Icing Road Salt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a very good snow melting agent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of De-Icing Road Salt in global, including the following market information:
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five De-Icing Road Salt companies in 2021 (%)
The global De-Icing Road Salt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of De-Icing Road Salt include Koyuncu Salt, Compass Minerals, Cargill, Azelis, Morton Salt, ES Deicing, Public Salt, Infosa and Haven Salt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the De-Icing Road Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Chloride
Calcium Chloride
Magnesium Chloride
Potassium Chloride
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Municipal
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies De-Icing Road Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies De-Icing Road Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies De-Icing Road Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies De-Icing Road Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Koyuncu Salt
Compass Minerals
Cargill
Azelis
Morton Salt
ES Deicing
Public Salt
Infosa
Haven Salt
Fenmei Chemistry
K+S
Maxisalt
Northern Salt
Windsor Salt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 De-Icing Road Salt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global De-Icing Road Salt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global De-Icing Road Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global De-Icing Road Salt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top De-Icing Road Salt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global De-Icing Road Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global De-Icing Road Salt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global De-Icing Road Salt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global De-Icing Road Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 De-Icing Road Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers De-Icing Road Salt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 De-Icing Road Salt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 De-Icing Road Salt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 De-Icing Road Salt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global De-Icing Road Salt Market Siz
