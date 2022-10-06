Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intraoral X-ray Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment include Planmeca, Carestream Dental, Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, Vatech, Morita, Yoshida, Air Techniques and Midmark, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intraoral X-ray Imaging
Extraoral X-ray Imaging
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Planmeca
Carestream Dental
Envista Holdings
Dentsply Sirona
Vatech
Morita
Yoshida
Air Techniques
Midmark
Asahi Roentgen
Acteon Group
Meyer
LargeV Instrument Corporation
Ningbo Runyes
Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Compani
