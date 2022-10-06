Sodium Persulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium persulfate is also called sodium persulfate. Appearance is white crystalline powder, odorless. Soluble in water. Used as bleaching agent, oxidizing agent, emulsion polymerization accelerator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Persulphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Persulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Persulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Sodium Persulphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Persulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Persulphate include Azelis, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical, Stars Chemical (YongAn), Somavrac, Evonik, Shaanxi Baohua Technologies, Wego Chemical Group and ABC Chemicals(Shanghai), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Persulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Persulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Sodium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 98%

Purity Above 99%

Global Sodium Persulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Sodium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Cosmetic

Papermaking

Textile Industry

Others

Global Sodium Persulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Sodium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Persulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Persulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Persulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Sodium Persulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Azelis

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical

Stars Chemical (YongAn)

Somavrac

Evonik

Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

Wego Chemical Group

ABC Chemicals(Shanghai)

ADEKA

Haihang Industry

TRANSENE COMPANY

