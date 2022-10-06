Global and China Molded Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Molded Plastic market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molded Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Molded Plastic market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polypropylene
Polystyrene
Low Density Polyethylene
Others
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive
Packaging
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF SE
Eastman Chemical Company.
SABIC
Huntsman Corporation
LyondellBasell Industries N.V
INEOS Group AG
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Reliance Industries Limited
Obeikan Investment Group (OIG)
Takween Advanced Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Molded Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Molded Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.3 Polypropylene
1.2.4 Polystyrene
1.2.5 Low Density Polyethylene
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Molded Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Molded Plastic Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Molded Plastic Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Molded Plastic Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Molded Plastic, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Molded Plastic Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Molded Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Molded Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Molded Plastic Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Molded Plastic Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Molded Plastic Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Molded Plastic Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Molded Plastic Manufacturers b
